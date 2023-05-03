Arizona Cardinals: Analyzing the quarterbacks for 2023 (Redemption for Kyler?)
The Arizona Cardinals have five quarterbacks on the roster, and only one of them is guaranteed to have a spot on the team in 2023.
Quarterback was supposed to be a strong suit in 2022, but that wasn’t the case thanks to Kyler Murray’s overall ineffective play. Murray initially went down with an injury at midseason, and Colt McCoy filled in, putting up a strong performance in a Week 10 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
McCoy put more life into the Cardinals offense in that one game than Murray had done all season, and for one glorious week, it looked as though McCoy could at least keep things mildly interesting. Until that ill-fated game the following week in Mexico City against the San Francisco 49ers, when McCoy reminded everyone exactly what he was in the NFL: A backup.
Murray returned the following week against the Los Angeles Chargers, but he suffered a torn ACL two weeks later against the New England Patriots. Following his ACL tear, the Cardinals went through a revolving door at quarterback, and, predictably, stumbled their way to a 4-13 finish.
State of the Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks for 2023
Projected Starter: Kyler Murray; Backups: Jeff Driskel, Colt McCoy; Practice Squad: Clayton Tune; Odd Man Out: David Blough
Kyler Murray may not be the starter to open the 2023 season thanks to his torn ACL, but he’s the projected starter nonetheless since he will immediately take over when cleared. Jeff Driskel could end up snagging the job early in the season, since he fits an offense built around Murray better than Colt McCoy or David Blough.
Clayton Tune is a rookie, and, therefore, the most intriguing member of the group. Given his draft status, it’s hard to imagine the Arizona Cardinals cutting ties with him, but it also makes little sense to keep a fourth quarterback on the roster, so the practice squad is the best option.
McCoy has the edge over Blough to win the third quarterback job, based on his experience, so look for him to hold the clipboard this season. Overall, Murray eventually works his way back into the lineup, and Driskel is my top projection to start in the interim.
If Murray returns and plays the way he did during the early goings of 2021, watch out. And if receiver DeAndre Hopkins is indeed staying, and that appears to be the case, again, watch out. Murray could enjoy a redemption season.