Arizona Cardinals: DeAndre Hopkins' cryptic video implies he’s staying in the desert
Just a couple of weeks ago, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins looked as though he wanted to play in either Buffalo or Kansas City.
Arizona Cardinals fans may have yet another reason to celebrate. As much as a good few in the mainstream media want to walk all over their beloved football team, the Redbirds refuse to stay on the ground.
We saw it at the NFL Draft, where many, myself and Mel Kiper among many others, felt general manager Monti Ossenfort and Company did an outstanding job. And now, just days following the draft, star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins posted a cryptic video that may imply that he wants to stick around.
On his Instagram feed, Hopkins said the following:
"“I see everybody telling me to stay, who said I want to go? Who said I want to leave? I’m out here working.” "- DeAndre Hopkins
Arizona Cardinals fans get encouraging news from DeAndre Hopkins
If Hopkins sticks around in the desert, the Cardinals could have a better-than-advertised pass-catching unit. Regardless of who’s lining up under center, look who they will be throwing the ball to:
- DeAndre Hopkins
- Marquise Brown
- Greg Dortch
- Rondale Moore
- Michael Wilson
- Zach Pascal
- Trey McBride
- Zach Ertz
I know these aren’t all remarkable names, but let’s break this down. We know what Hopkins can do, and Brown has been more than effective. Dortch was a revelation when he took the field and saw extended playing time, while Moore has been serviceable when healthy.
Ditto for Michael Wilson at the collegiate level, and while he didn’t post good numbers with the Philadelphia Eagles, Zach Pascal is also no slouch. Trey McBride will make the leap this year, judging from how well he played late last season, and Zach Ertz, while older, was still effective before a knee injury ended his year early.
Hey, the Arizona Cardinals aren’t out of this. So for everyone counting them out, just look at what their pass catching unit will look like. They revamped their offensive line, and if quarterback Kyler Murray returns in time, we’re not putting a limit on what this team is more than capable of. Especially if DeAndre Hopkins says.
Source: Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins amid trade talk: ‘Who said I want to leave?’ by Tyler Drake, ArizonaSports.com.