Arizona Cardinals: 5 best wins over the Giants since 1988
The Arizona Cardinals and the New York Giants were division rivals between 1970 and 2001. And the Cards pulled off incredible victories over the past 35 seasons
By Sion Fawkes
1 - Cardinals defense stifles Kent Graham
For the final matchup, we need to go all the way back to 1992 when the Joe Bugel-led Phoenix Cardinals shut out Kent Graham and the Giants 19-0. Although it was a poor season for the Cards, the defense showed up in this one, allowing just 69 passing yards from Graham and fellow quarterback Dave Brown.
Graham also threw two interceptions on the day and compiled a 2.8 quarterback rating. Meanwhile, Chris Chandler went a solid 12 for 18 with 130 passing yards on the day, managing the game as Johnny Johnson rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns on 36 carries. Johnson also tacked on three receptions on three targets for an additional 13 yards, giving him 169 total for the contest.
The Cardinals were not a great bunch throughout the 1990s…except for 1998, that is. But they have had more than their fair share of good moments against the Giants, and this was one of those games.
