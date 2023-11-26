Arizona Cardinals: BJ Ojulari shines again and two other bold predictions for Week 12 vs. Rams
The Arizona Cardinals have a manageable Week 12 opponent in the Los Angeles Rams, so it doesn’t hurt to get bold in this NFC West matchup.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals lost 26-9 the last time they played the Los Angeles Rams, but they had neither Kyler Murray nor James Conner for that contest. Now that the Redbirds have their hopeful franchise quarterback and star running back this time around, they will make this Week 12 matchup vs. the Rams far more interesting.
And no, that’s not a bold prediction, even if we have quite a few of them heading into tomorrow’s game. The Cardinals haven’t been stellar since Murray returned, but they won a close game and lost another one, and they have found two more sound contributors other than Murray.
Two of the predictions listed below pertain to that duo - BJ Ojulari and Greg Dortch. And since Murray should be finding his groove, we also didn’t forget about him. Now enough talk; let’s take a deep dive into tomorrow’s late-season matchup.
3 bold predictions for Arizona Cardinals vs. Rams
1 - Greg Dortch secures his first 100-yard game
This week, the Cards may not see Marquise Brown play, and Michael Wilson will miss yet another contest, so someone must step up. Trey McBride will get his catches, and that may solidify the pass-catcher’s standing among the best tight ends in football.
But someone lining up wide must make a few plays, and receiver Greg Dortch could be the top man for the job, building off of his success in Week 11 when he caught six catches for 76 yards, and a long of 31.
Since we’re getting bold for tomorrow, Dortch ups the ante and snags 100 yards receiving for the first time this season on 11 catches and 13 targets. Two weeks ago, this prediction would have sounded far-fetched, but considering Dortch’s recent outburst and the overall circumstances on the injury front, it’s likely.