Arizona Cardinals tight end can inch closer to legendary territory in Week 12
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride has been exceptional once again in Zach Ertz’s absence, but he has a chance to enter a legendary category in Week 12.
By Sion Fawkes
Through 11 weeks, Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride has been the team’s best overall pass catcher, currently ranking second on the team with 41 receptions and 461 receiving yards. He’s also first with a 73.2 catch percentage among Cardinals players with at least 20 catches.
He ranks 11th among all tight ends in receptions, and seventh in receiving yards, showing us that McBride has entered the upper-echelon category at the position. But this week, he can take his game to another level with wide receiver Michael Wilson missing yet another game, and Marquise Brown perhaps following suit.
If the Cards are forced to roll without their top two receivers, McBride can take over Sunday’s game against a suspect Los Angeles Rams passing defense. And that could help him to inch closer to Travis Kelce, or legendary territory in Week 12.
Arizona Cardinals tight end could establish himself as one of the NFL’s best
We have already seen McBride put up gaudy performances in the past, starting in the Arizona Cardinals Week 8 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. In that game, McBride caught 10 passes on 14 targets for 95 yards and a touchdown.
In the Cardinals Week 10 win over the Atlanta Falcons, McBride once again showed up, catching eight passes on nine targets for an unheard of 131 yards, and 16.4 yards per reception. Even last week, the 24-year-old churned out a decent game with five catches on seven targets for 43 yards, and 8.6 per reception.
In the Cardinals Week 12 matchup, McBride may find himself as the undisputed go-to target. If Brown can’t play, the Cards will be forced to roll with the undersized Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch, while career backup Zach Pascal will also step up to see some action.
Of the aforementioned names, McBride has by far been the best performer, even if Dortch gave us a friendly reminder last week of what he can do. In foresight, this is McBride’s time to shine and inch even closer to Travis Kelce territory if he puts forth another legendary effort.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)