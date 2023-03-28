Is the Arizona Cardinals center for 2023 already on the roster?
When you take one look at the Arizona Cardinals roster, it’s easy to point out that they need a center, but head coach Jonathan Gannon disagrees.
There are plenty of centers the Arizona Cardinals can snag in the early rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft. But head coach Jonathan Gannon may believe differently, as he’s stated there are several options on the roster with experience playing the position.
One free agent addition, Hjalte Froholdt, logged six starts for the Cleveland Browns last season, including four at center. Since the Cardinals have players like Lecitus Smith, Josh Jones, and Will Hernandez capable of stepping in and playing guard, Froholdt, who earned an additional two starts at guard in 2022, could kick inside and play center.
Smith also has experience at the position, but it’s so far been relegated to the practice field. So is Gannon being serious? Can the Cardinals roll with someone with limited experience at the position like Froholdt or Smith?
Don’t take the Arizona Cardinals coach’s comments too seriously
Listen, this is typical NFL Draft season, where you will see numerous smokescreens from various general managers and personnel. And that’s really all this amounts to.
Even if the Cardinals go with someone like Froholdt to start the season at center, don’t be surprised if they take a center in the middle rounds who can back up the tweener and eventually take over his spot at the position.
But in a likelier scenario, Arizona will go with someone to anchor the middle of the offensive line in the second or third round. It’s even more likely that whoever they draft will enter their rookie season in a position battle, most likely with Froholdt, to start at center.
Overall, Gannon is throwing a smokescreen, and it’s even more probable that he’s doing nothing more than giving props to the players he already has on the roster. So when you see takes like these, it’s likely that nothing will amount from it. There will be a new center in the desert come September.
Source: Jonathan Gannon says Cardinals are fine at center position by Jess Root, CardsWire.USAToday.com