Arizona Cardinals shouldn’t be concerned over latest low ranking
By Sion Fawkes
Often, we’ve talked about how the Arizona Cardinals are better than their perceived low rankings. But one low ranking from Bleacher Report sparks good news.
Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report recently ranked five teams as the “least desirable trade destinations” for the upcoming season. Predictably, the Arizona Cardinals were on the list, but as opposed to previous low rankings, this one is a breath of fresh air.
Remember when Steve Keim seemingly pulled off trade after trade that, if he were playing a Madden NFL sim, his moves would have easily put the Redbirds into the playoffs? Yeah, real life is a little different from the results a video game sim would give you.
DeAndre Hopkins, Rodney Hudson, Robbie “Chosen” Anderson, Zach Ertz, and Marquise Brown are just a handful of Keim’s most recent trade additions. Hopkins, Hudson, and Anderson are gone, while Ertz could be on his way out following the 2023 season. Of the five, only Brown is likely to remain on the team for more than three seasons.
Latest low ranking should be a sigh of relief for Arizona Cardinals fans
At this point, the Cardinals don’t even need to attempt a trade for anyone. Under Keim, the strategy was nothing short of a fiasco, and it’s one major reason the Redbirds ended up in such a mess. Even when the Cardinals inevitably start winning under the current regime, if they go without making a blockbuster trade for a supposedly marquee player, I’d be more than fine with it.
And under Monti Ossenfort, you shouldn’t expect much in the realm of trades anyway, since he appears to be set on drafting young talent to fill and add depth to holes in the roster. Sure, it’s a slower process, but such strategies have routinely led to long-term success in professional sports.
So let’s skip the trades, build the Arizona Cardinals primarily through a single weekend at the end of April, and slowly but steadily become a relevant football team. In that case, no trades are necessary, unless we’re talking about something below blockbuster deals. The only players we need wanting to play for the Cards are those they draft out of college or sign as supplementary free agents.
