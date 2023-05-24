Would the Arizona Cardinals seriously consider acquiring Ryan Tannehill?
By Sion Fawkes
Yesterday, a report from CBS Sports claimed Ryan Tannehill to be a potential trade candidate for the Arizona Cardinals, something that makes no sense.
CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin outlined several logical landing spots for potential post-NFL Draft trade candidates. And white many of their regarding several key players make a ton of sense, such as those they listed for DeAndre Hopkins, one that made absolutely no sense was the claim that the Arizona Cardinals would be a logical landing spot for Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
While it makes sense for Tennessee to part ways with the longtime passer thanks to Will Levis’ and Malik Willis’ respective presence, the thought of the Cardinals adding a sixth quarterback to the room is just farfetched. You don’t hang onto veteran Colt McCoy, sign Jeff Driskel, re-sign David Blough, and draft Clayton Tune if you’re planning on adding another quarterback to the mix. So how this is a good idea, I will never know.
Further, Kyler Murray won’t be standing on the sidelines and recuperating from his ACL injury forever. So if you traded for Tannehill, then what? Do you cut Driskel, Blough, and McCoy, or do you head into training camp with six quarterbacks on the roster?
Arizona Cardinals will roll with the quarterbacks they got
Now that we’ve gotten the obvious out of the way, the Cardinals will instead see who can fill in for Murray in the interim, or in Tune’s case, potentially long-term. Neither McCoy, Blough, nor Driskel will start any more than a handful of games if they get the nod, but thanks to Tune’s draft and rookie status, he’s one to watch.
And while I concede the fact that Tune would more than benefit from someone like Tannehill, the 34-year-old probably wouldn’t be interested in backing up or mentoring a rookie. But someone like Colt McCoy would be more than happy, given his age and status as a longtime backup in this league.
We don’t know who the Arizona Cardinals will roll with at quarterback when Week 1 arrives. But it won’t be with anyone from the outside, barring a major slew of injuries at the position.
Source: 2023 post-draft trade candidates: Dalvin Cook, Austin Ekeler lead options after Za'Darius Smith sent to Browns by Cody Benjamin, CBSSports.com