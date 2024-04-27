Arizona Cardinals Day 2 Draft Grades and Analysis
Monti Ossenfort was a busy GM on the second day of the NFL Draft
By Brandon Ray
Arizona Cardinals’ general manager Monti Ossenfort had one mission heading into the NFL Draft and that was to find ways to improve the roster in Arizona. Up to this point, Ossenfort has done a great job with his draft picks and bringing in help at various needs. After selecting Marvin Harrison Jr. and Darius Robinson in the first round, Ossenfort carried his momentum into the second and third rounds of the draft. He made five picks after trading down in the second round and acquiring an additional third round pick.
The Cardinals are climbing up as winners in this draft board, especially after their draft attack in these two rounds.
Max Melton, CB - Rutgers
To kick things off, the Cardinals selected cornerback Max Melton out of Rutgers who is familiar with Harrison from when the two faced off against each other last season. In that game Melton did a great job containing Harrison, where Harrison only had 25 yards off of 4 catches. While Arizona did miss out on getting a Cooper DeJean and Kool-Aid McKinstry, Melton should be a good defensive fit for how the Cardinals play defense.
Grade: B
Trey Benson, RB - Florida State
This might be the Cardinals’ best pic of the night. Florida State running back Trey Benson looks like a pro-ready running back and he will join James Conner in the backfield out in the desert. Benson is physical and attacks the running lane when he has the ball in his hands. He was the second running back taken off the board but he has an argument to being the best back in this draft. He will be able to learn from Conner and possibly step in as the future starting back with Conner going into his contract year.
Grade: B+
Isaiah Adams, OL - Illinois
Ossenfort continued to add to the offense by adding in the trenches with Isaiah Adams who is a solid run-blocker. He has the ability to play guard and tackle, but he will more than likely compete for an interior spot on the offensive line. Ossenfort managed to identify a player who can play multiple positions, boost the running game, and also protect the franchise in Kyler Murray. A team can never have too many offensive linemen.
Grade: B
Tip Reiman, TE - Illinois
This pick made Peter Schrager excited as tight end Tip Reiman is one of Schrager’s favorite players in this draft. His production is not through the air in the passing attack, but more so in run blocking which he is phenomenal at. Reiman will pair up with Trey McBride in the Cardinals’ offense but may be more of a blocking tight end who can pick up short yardage in crucial situations. This pick is solid, but maybe not as necessary.
Grade: C+
Elijah Jones, CB - Boston College
After a run on offensive players, the Cardinals ended the third round by selecting Elijah Jones out of Boston College to add to the secondary. Jones was a ballhawk at Boston College the last two seasons, leading the Eagles in interceptions. Adding Jones to this defense shows us that Arizona wants to improve the lockdown factor on the outside and Jones can learn from Sean Murphy-Bunting to develop for the future.