Arizona Cardinals depth chart projection (2023 Training Camp Edition - Part I)
Training camp has finally arrived for the Arizona Cardinals. So which offensive players will they keep on the 53-man depth chart when camp concludes?
By Sion Fawkes
Tight End
- Trey McBride, Geoff Swaim, (Zach Ertz)
With Zach Ertz beginning camp on the PUP list, look for Trey McBride to enter the season as the TE1. This is something we anticipated given the uncertainty surrounding Ertz’s ACL injury, but he could still return by Week 1. Even so, McBride should still be given top priority in this offense.
Geoff Swaim, who the Arizona Cardinals signed yesterday, should factor in as the next man up. Swaim While Swaim will never turn into a dominant player, he is a sure handed pass-catcher with 100 career receptions on 120 targets, with 752 receiving yards and six touchdowns in eight professional seasons.
Offensive Line
- Left Tackle: D.J. Humphries, Josh Jones
- Left Guard: Paris Johnson Jr., Hjalte Froholdt
- Center: Pat Elflein, Jon Gaines II
- Right Guard: Will Hernandez, Hjalte Froholdt
- Right Tackle: Kelvin Beachum, Josh Jones
In this scenario, I have the Cardinals keeping eight offensive linemen, and as you can see, we have a new starting center in this projection. Pat Elflein is, at the time of this writing, the only pure center on the roster, and he should have no trouble winning the job over Hjalte Froholdt and Jon Gaines II.
Froholdt will head to the bench and back up both guard spots while Gaines provides depth at center, though it’s likely he could also factor in as a guard. D.J. Humphries takes over at left tackle once more while rookie Paris Johnson will start Week 1 at guard. Kelvin Beachum lines up at right tackle, and Josh Jones will back up both spots.
