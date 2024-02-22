Arizona Cardinals draft picks in 2024 and 2025 heading into the new year
By Brandon Ray
The NFL draft is like a holiday for NFL fans because it is one event closer to the start of the new season in the fall. This is a time where teams are able to draft the best prospects to their team to make an impact for the franchise for years to come. Last year was the start of the new leadership for the Arizona Cardinals in Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon. Ossenfort not only was able to draft right tackle Paris Johnson Jr. to start the rebuild of the offensive line, but he managed to gain extra draft capital for this upcoming draft.
Here are the draft picks that the Cardinals currently have going into this year's draft:
- Round 1: #4, #27 (acquired from Houston Texans)
-Round 2: #35
-Round 3: #66, #71 (acquired from Tennessee Titans), #90 (acquired from Houston Texans)
-Round 4: #105
-Round 5: #137, #161 (acquired from Houston Texans)
-Round 6: #188 (acquired from Minnesota Vikings)
-Round 7: #222, #224 (acquired from New York Giants), #241 (acquired from Cleveland Browns)
The Cardinals have 13 draft picks to work with going into this draft, including two first-round picks. They will have a lot of options to work with to either trade up, or even gain extra draft picks for the future. Depending on how the this NFL draft plays out in the first three picks, the Cardinals could easily control the outcome of the first round for many teams across the league.
The Cardinals could easily gain more draft picks for 2025, but very much could also use those picks as trade assets to acquire a player for their franchise.
As of right now, the Cardinals are set to have seven draft picks in the 2025 NFL draft, one in each round. That could change at any moment going into the draft so it will be a situation to monitor for Cardinals fans.