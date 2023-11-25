Arizona Cardinals could end up drafting the next Larry Fitzgerald in 2024
Dynamic wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. would be following in the footsteps of a legend if he joins the Arizona Cardinals franchise next spring.
By Jim Koch
For 17 glorious seasons, the Arizona Cardinals had the luxury of having the great Larry Fitzgerald on the offensive side of the ball. The wide receiver was selected with the third-overall choice back in 2004, and is without a doubt the greatest draft pick in franchise history. Could the Cards end up trying to mimic the enormous success they had with Fitzgerald 20 years later?
In five short months, Monti Ossenfort will embark on his second draft as the general manager of the Redbirds. The way things are looking, Arizona has a very good chance of selecting in the top-three once again in 2024. Don't look now, but a prospect who could potentially be the next Fitzgerald may be there for the taking.
If you're a diehard football fan who hasn't heard the name Marvin Harrison Jr., you must be living in a cave. The Ohio State University wideout is a flat-out stud who has completely dominated at the college level. In fact, there's an excellent possibility that Harrison will be the first non-quarterback drafted next spring.
Ossenfort would definitely be addressing a position of need if he elected to bring Harrison to the desert. Marquise Brown, the number-one receiver on the Cardinals current depth chart, has struggled as of late. "Hollywood" will be a free agent at the end of the season, and it's looking more and more like the club will ultimately take a pass on retaining the 26-year-old pass-catcher.
Marvin Harrison Jr. could act as a savior for an underwhelming Arizona Cardinals receiving corps
The remainder of the Cards receiving corps consists of Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch, Zach Pascal and rookie Michael Wilson. It's a mediocre group that is in dire need of a difference-maker. For that reason and more, Harrison would be a perfect fit for the Arizona scoring attack.
In the 11 games he has dressed for this fall, Harrison has hauled in 62 passes for 1,093 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Buckeyes. The 6 foot 3, 202 pounder has even logged two rushing attempts, one of which resulted in a 19-yard score for the ultra-talented weapon. During his three collegiate campaigns, Harrison has racked up 150 receptions, 2,495 receiving yards, and 30 touchdowns for the Ohio State offense.
The legendary Fitzgerald was an 11-time Pro Bowler who was impossible to defend during a large part of his NFL career. Thanks to some eye-popping accomplishments, an invitation to the Hall of Fame will be coming soon for the now-retired 40-year-old. There are a large contingent of experts who believe that Harrison could experience the same type of success that Fitzgerald enjoyed as a professional.
If the new Cardinals regime commits to Kyler Murray, Ossenfort and company will need to supply the quarterback with some quality wide receivers. Brown's uncertain future with the organization makes strengthening the position even more of a priority. Landing a can't-miss youngster like Harrison would put Arizona on the right path towards achieving that extremely important goal.
