The Arizona Cardinals would snag an ultra-high pick if the 2023 season ended after Week 11
Having dropped to 2-9 on the season, the Arizona Cardinals once again have an ultra-high pick, and a lot of options for that pick.
By Sion Fawkes
When the Arizona Cardinals lost a narrow one to the Houston Texans, they rose back up to snagging the second pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. This once again puts them in the conversation to take the generational talent in Marvin Harrison Jr., but they can also trade the pick to a quarterback-needy team like the New England Patriots, the New York Giants (if they can get out of Daniel Jones’ contract), or the Washington Commanders.
This would likely end their quest for Harrison, but with such a deep class at receiver and so many holes still on the roster, general manager Monti Ossenfort will at least consider when the inevitable phone call comes from another front office. Should the Cards stay at second overall in this scenario, then Harrison is most likely theirs, but if they fell to the bottom half of the top 10, then Malik Nabers and Keon Coleman become strong possibilities.
Arizona Cardinals hold the second and 21st picks after Week 11
The 2024 draft class isn’t just rich with talent at wide receiver, as cornerback is another strong need for the Redbirds. It’s a position they may zero in on during the latter half of the first round with what is currently the 21st pick. Talent like Nate Wiggins, Cooper DeJean, and Kalen King are strong possibilities here if the Cards select a corner to line up on the other side of Garrett Williams.
EDGE is another rich position in the draft, and although BJ Ojulari is steadily proving himself, he’s not enough. Dennis Gardeck and Victor Dimukeje are good part-time role players while Zaven Collins has yet to figure it out, so someone like Bralen Trice, Jared Verse, and the underrated J.T. Tuimoloau are also ones to watch at 21 should the Arizona Cardinals remain in that slot.
Overall, the Cards have options, and they could parlay them in many ways, including getting more picks via trade, or even taking the best available based on need. There is still a solid five months remaining until April’s draft, and many different scenarios will play out between then and now.
(Information provided by Tankathon)