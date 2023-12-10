3 early first-round draft targets for Cardinals if they retain Kyler Murray
Will the Cardinals keep their franchise quarterback beyond this season?
By Ryan Heckman
3. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
The Cardinals have yet to find their tru, no. 1 option at wide receiver. And no, Marquise Brown doesn't deserve that title. Brown is better suited as a top-end number two, and if the Cardinals have the opportunity to draft Ohio State wideout Marvin Harrison Jr., they need to do it and not look back.
Harrison is by far and away the best prospect in this draft class, regardless of position. They may not be able to get him at their no. 3 pick, but the hope is that the first two picks would be made by quarterback-needy teams wanting to get Drake Maye or Caleb Williams.
Harrison stands 6-foot-4 and really has no weakness. If you watch just a couple minutes of his tape, that should be enough to convince you he's the number one player in all of college football. He has top-end speed and can run a full route tree. His catch radius is like that of a Calvin Johnson or prime DeAndre Hopkins, also being able to contort his body every which way to make the most absurd catches look routine.
Over his last two seasons with the Buckeyes, Harrison has gone for nearly 2,500 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns. This year, he averaged a career-best 18.1 yards per reception, as well. There really isn't much else to say about Harrison. He's a slam dunk selection and should go no. 1. But if he doesn't, the Cardinals would be lucky to get him at no. 3.