Arizona Cardinals: Early game-by-game record prediction for 2024
By Brandon Ray
Week 6: @ Green Bay Packers
The Cardinals get another schedule break by avoiding a winter game up in Green Bay against the Packers. Green Bay is coming off an overachieving season from last year and is looking to do the same thing now that they have their future in Jordan Love. The Cardinals will have to deal with a rushing attack from newly signed running back Josh Jacobs as well as A.J. Dillon. It is very simple to say that Green Bay could run the ball 25+ times in this game.
This game could be a big one for the Cardinals later on in the season because it could be a potential tiebreaker game. Both the Packers and the Cardinals have uphill battles within their respective divisions. With the Packers having a better secondary with Xavier McKinney and almost the same offense as last season, they get the best of the Cardinals.
Record: 2-4
Week 7: Los Angeles Chargers (MNF)
The one and only primetime game for the Cardinals takes place at State Farm stadium where they will host the Los Angeles Chargers. Arizona’s roster looks a lot better than the Chargers, there should be no debate about it. The Chargers lost a lot of offensive firepower and didn’t exactly do the best job at replacing it. Even though the offensive line should be much better, Justin Herbert may have another tough season once again.
Under the lights, the Cardinals handle the Chargers to get back into the win column.
Record: 3-4
Week 8: @ Miami Dolphins
The Cardinals head to the southeast down to south beach for an exciting offensive matchup with the Miami Dolphins. Early on in their season, the Dolphins usually have early success but things start to slowly come down for them. Miami has an offense that can take over right from the start. The key to shutting them down is by pressuring Tua Tagovailoa early and often. He does not handle pressure well and is not as mobile as other quarterbacks who can make plays off script.
Arizona has the chance to get their first out-of-conference win here at Hard Rock stadium and if they can slow down Miami’s passing offense, the Cardinals will come out victorious.