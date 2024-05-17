Arizona Cardinals: Early game-by-game record prediction for 2024
By Brandon Ray
Week 9: Chicago Bears
The number one overall pick Caleb Williams and the Bears travel down to the desert in the first week of November. Chicago has a ton of pressure on them. They made solid free agent moves to surround Williams with and Matt Eberflus is under an enormous amount of pressure as he looks to start over at the quarterback position. There is no doubt that the Bears look like a better team heading into 2024. Barring any major injuries, there should be no reason why they are not a playoff team.
When they come to Arizona, they will be looking to get an in-conference win against the Cardinals. Arizona has more experience at quarterback and the better rookie wide receiver. However, the Bears played great defense at the end of last season and their offense vastly improved which is too much for the Cardinals. Chicago picks up the win here.
Record: 4-5
Week 10: New York Jets
The following week, the Cardinals will host Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. Much like the Bears, the Jets have a talented defense and upgraded their offensive line this offseason. Just like Eberflus, Jets’ head coach Robert Saleh has a great amount of pressure if he wants to be in New York beyond the 2024 season. The Jets overall have more proven talent but they seem to always get hit with some bad luck at some in the season.
However, while the Cardinals put up a fight, the Jets overpower Arizona to give the Cardinals another loss.
Record: 4-6
Week 11: Bye Week
Week 12: @ Seattle Seahawks
The Cardinals head up to the northwest for a date with Seattle. The last time these two met, the Cardinals missed a game-winning field goal in Week 18 of last week that gave the Cardinals the 4th overall pick of the NFL Draft. With that pick, the Cardinals selected their future WR1 in Marvin Harrison Jr. The Seahawks have a new head coach in Mike MacDonald and a quarterback room of Geno Smith and Sam Howell. While it is not the worst, it is certainly not one of the best either. In this expected defensive battle, the Cardinals get back on track and steal this game from the Seahawks.