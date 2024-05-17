Arizona Cardinals: Early game-by-game record prediction for 2024
By Brandon Ray
Week 13: @ Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings are great at every position in their offense, except for the quarterback spot. Minnesota traded up for Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy in this year’s draft and while he seems to do nothing but win, it is easy to do so when he had Jim Harbaugh and NFL talent around him at Michigan. However, he walks into yet another great situation with Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson (who could return by this point from his knee injury last year) and running back Aaron Jones.
Arizona’s defense has a lot to defend against the Vikings’ offense. At the same time, the Cardinals’ offense has a lot of strengths that Minnesota has to defend. This game could easily come down to having the ball last and in this scenario, the Cardinals get the opportunity to get the game-winning touchdown. Arizona gets their first back-to-back wins this season at this point.
Record: 6-6
Week 14: Seattle Seahawks
Just two weeks ago, the Cardinals faced off against the Seahawks and stole a win against Seattle. Now they host the Seahawks in Arizona in Week 14. It has been awhile since the Cardinals took the season series against an NFC West opponent and while they have the chance to do so here, they come up short at home against the Seahawks to split the season series 1-1 on the year.
Record: 6-7
Week 15: New England Patriots
After losing at home to the Seahawks, the Cardinals get themselves a favorable matchup against the new look Patriots who could either have Jacoby Brissett or Drake Maye at quarterback. No matter who is under center, the Patriots just do not have much firepower on offense. As far as their defense, they do have some talent but the Cardinals’ offense has more explosiveness that can take over the game. Arizona gets back on track here with a win.