Arizona Cardinals: Every NFC West rival's most overrated player
By Brandon Ray
The Arizona Cardinals will be looking to climb back up the NFC West rankings next season. They have four wins in the last two seasons while the rest of the division has been battling for either a playoff spot or to get back to the Super Bowl. The Cardinals had the best offseason within the division as they added a great amount of new pieces to the roster on both sides of the ball. Arizona had more of an explosive offseason unlike the rest of the division.
The overall reality is that teams who “win the offseason” don’t always have the best outcome of a season (just ask the New York Jets from last year). Arizona will be tasked this season with being competitive in the NFC West and make no mistake about it, there is some serious talent in the division. The San Francisco 49ers have the best roster in football and both the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks have players that can take over a game at any moment.
However, that does not mean that each of these rivals is perfect. Each rival has an overrated player on their roster heading into the 2024 season. When the Cardinals face off against these three players, they should not think about them very often as they are either limited in their playmaking abilities, or have already peaked and have not shown signs of taking their game to the next level.