Arizona Cardinals fans shouldn't care about free agency ranking
The Arizona Cardinals predictably ranked 32nd in SI.com’s free agency power rankings. But this shouldn’t concern the organization’s fans.
What a debilitating year it’s been for the Arizona Cardinals. Dating back to last season, a team many looked on as one of the league’s more talented finished with a horrific record of 4-13, they failed nearly every exam in the NFLPA’s survey, and now, they’ve basically become the league’s doormat in just about everything. Free agency rankings included.
But were the moves really that bad? I already discussed this once, but now that another major outlet gave the Redbirds a poor grade, it’s appropriate to talk about it again.
No, they couldn’t re-sign their top free agents in Byron Murphy and Zach Allen. However, we must also ask ourselves, and it’s something I also discussed regarding both players: were they good fits for the incoming system that head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis are bringing in? If not, then let’s refrain from wasting anyone’s time.
Arizona Cardinals fans should care little about free agency rankings
For one, the Cards have more talent than they’re given credit for. We’ve mentioned their young core on defense, along with their young, skilled pass catchers not named DeAndre Hopkins or Zach Ertz.
For another, Arizona targeted the right positions in free agency. They brought back the serviceable Antonio Hamilton recently, plus offensive linemen Kelvin Beachum and Will Hernandez.
The Cards lured Hjalte Froholdt and Dennis Daley to the desert, two dependable backups who played better than what Big Red had last season. Zach Pascal was another good, and under the radar pickup. As was Kyzir White.
No, none of the above are going to bring fans out of their seats. But you saw general manager Monti Ossenfort target and bring in several role players who can provide adequate play while he builds this team through the NFL Draft.
The complete opposite of what former general manager Steve Keim would have done. And for that reason, fans shouldn’t care less about what SI, PFF, or anyone thinks of their free agency haul.
Source: NFL Power Rankings: Jets in Top Five After Free Agency With Aaron Rodgers Coming Soon by Connor Orr, SI.com.