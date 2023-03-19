Major network’s grade for the Arizona Cardinals is outlandish
With the Arizona Cardinals doing little over the first week of free agency, PFF let them know about it with a low grade.
PFF is one of the most distinguished and respected sources out there for pro football. But their grading of the Arizona Cardinals first week of free agency is simply inaccurate. While the Cards have a weaker roster and a lot of cap space, the expectation was to go out and sign a few free agents to try and improve this team.
The (good) problem is, general manager Monti Ossenfort seems uninterested in doing that. Again, it’s a good problem, since he’s wise enough to realize that, well, the method hasn’t exactly worked for Big Red in the past.
We’re used to seeing prize free agent signings like Jordan Phillips and J.J. Watt for example. And blockbuster trades like DeAndre Hopkins, or even value trades like the Rodney Hudson deal.
Add in notable names like James Conner, Justin Pugh, and Jordan Hicks coming to the desert, and it’s clear the Cards have built their previous rosters through free agency and trades. But, well, it didn’t really work well for them, did it? If it did, Steve Keim would still be in control.
Arizona Cardinals moves were better than a C-
Yeah, PFF gave them a good old C-. But when you look closer, you realize how outlandish that claim is. For one, the Cards made necessary re-signings with the likes of Kelvin Beachum and Will Hernandez. They also signed a good value free agent in Hjalte Froholdt, who proved himself capable of starting for an extended period last season with the Cleveland Browns.
Kyzir White played for a season in head coach Jonathan Gannon’s system, so his value is also a huge gain for the Redbirds. As for losing the likes of Zach Allen and Byron Murphy Jr, they were solid, but unspectacular players who may or may not have fit the system Gannon was bringing in.
And if that’s indeed the case, there is no point in paying them more money to stay around. So while the Cards moves may look counterintuitive with a weaker roster, they were definitely better than a C-.
Source: Cardinals Receive Worst Grade in First Week of Free Agency by Donnie Druin, SI.com
Source: 2023 free agency grades for all 32 teams by PFF.com.