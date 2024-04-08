Former Vikings GM has wild Justin Jefferson trade proposal for Cardinals
Minnesota would erupt in a storm of anger.
By Ryan Heckman
The Arizona Cardinals enter the 2024 NFL Draft with a good amount of power in their hands.
Holding the no. 4 overall pick, Arizona doesn't have to worry about drafting a franchise quarterback. They're committed to Kyler Murray. It's a refreshing feeling for a team not to have to worry about the most important position in the game, and the Cardinals can say exactly that.
But, they also might be in position to get a franchise cornerstone to pair with Kyler Murray if they selected Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. with that fourth overall pick. That fourth pick, though, could be up for grabs, according to general manager Monti Ossenfort.
One team that might have interest in acquiring the selection? The Minnesota Vikings, who have yet to replace Kirk Cousins with a franchise quarterback of their own.
Former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman recently told The 33rd Team, in a conversation with Charles Davis, what a potential deal for Minnesota could look like in the upcoming draft.
The Cardinals get Justin Jefferson and more in this trade proposed by Rick Spielman
"If you are interested - and really interested in coming up and get your quarterback Minnesota Vikings - I will take the two ones for you to get up there. And I have to have a one next year because you don't have a two this year. So I'm going to have to get the one next year but I am willing to forfeit that for Justin Jefferson," Spielman said.
You read that right. Spielman gave the idea that Minnesota could not only trade Justin Jefferson for the fourth overall pick, but also their two first-round picks this year. We're talking about the Cardinals getting Justin Jefferson and two first rounders in exchange for the Vikings potentially landing quarterback J.J. McCarthy at pick no. 4.
That's wild.
To think, the Cardinals could have Kyler Murray and Justin Jefferson, plus two additional first-round players selected in the draft this year, is a mind-boggling though.
Now, Davis immediately threw that idea out the window before quickly moving on. But, the fact Spielman would even suggest such a preposterous idea would have fans of his old team in an uproar. Minnesota would go absolutely bonkers if a trade like that ever went down.