Arizona Cardinals free agency grade for March 2023
The Arizona Cardinals free agency period wasn’t flashy, but general manager Monti Ossenfort brought in a solid haul of serviceable talent.
With so much roster turnover thanks to the number of players that were slated to become free agents, the Arizona Cardinals were going to make a lot of under-the-radar signings to fill the roster. And that’s exactly what Monti Ossenfort did, spending money sensibly despite the large amount of cap space, and rightfully prepping to build this football team through the NFL Draft.
Sort of sounds like the anti-Steve Keim, right? It’s a welcoming change for the better, even if you may think the Cards made nothing but “boring” signings. But hey, Keim’s method of taking chances on boom-or-bust talent, trading away draft picks, and landing the occasional blockbuster trade or free agent signing never quite worked out.
So despite the cap space and the fact the Cards won four measly games in 2023, Ossenfort likely thought, “Why keep trying something that hasn’t worked?” There are no guarantees, but there is no point in repeating strategies that have amounted to nothing.
Arizona Cardinals general manager continued to make sensible signings
Barring anything extraordinary, none of Monti Ossenfort’s signings will cause you to jump out of your seat and pump your fist on game day. They won’t be Pro Bowlers, and most aren’t even great players.
But the likes of Rashad Fenton, Carlos Watkins, Krys Barnes, Zach Pascal, and Dennis Daley have all enjoyed at least adequate stints in their respective stops. They are serviceable players who may or may not be in town when the Cardinals become a contending team once more, but they are also players who give this team a chance to win more often in 2023 and play some respectable football.
Of course, so will Hjalte Froholdt, Kyzir White, Kevin Strong, L.J. Collier, and Josh Woods. So how did, as we shift gears from free agency to full-on NFL Draft mode, the Arizona Cardinals fare in free agency? Keep reading for more.