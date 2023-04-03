Arizona Cardinals: Top 3 free agent signings in March 2023
While many claim the Arizona Cardinals had a less-than-stellar free agency period, there is no denying they added a few solid puzzle pieces.
The Arizona Cardinals received an A in my free agent grade. In it, I outlined my favorite signing, who I’ll also talk about below, along with my most intriguing signing, who I won’t talk about as they did not grace my top three. But who was worthy enough to receive the honors in the Cards 2023 free agent class?
Below, I’ve listed three names that you need to know come September 2023. Let’s meet them.
1 - Kyzir White, LB
Since head coach Jonathan Gannon came from the Philadelphia Eagles, we knew he was going to sign at least one familiar face to follow him to the desert. That face was Kyzir White, who played for him in 2022 and became a pivotal part of Philadelphia’s stellar defense.
White isn’t going to make many jaw-dropping plays behind the line, logging just three tackles for loss and 1.5 quarterback sacks in 2022. But with 110 combined tackles last season, and 144 the year before when he was with the Los Angeles Chargers, you know the Arizona Cardinals are getting a sure tackler.
2 - Krys Barnes, LB
If there was one player this past free agency who made my jaw drop, it was Krys Barnes. You don’t often see undrafted free agents play at such a high level, but Barnes proved to be an exception during his three seasons with the Green Bay Packers.
Adding Barnes also gave the Cardinals versatility in what they could do with Isaiah Simmons. If Simmons plays more linebacker this season, then Barnes will step in as a dependable rotational piece. But if Simmons plays more slot corner, expect the fourth-year linebacker to enjoy a fair amount of playing time.
3 - Hjalte Froholdt, OL
You always want a few versatile players on your roster, and fortunately, Hjalte Froholdt could be that player for the Arizona Cardinals. Last season, Froholdt saw six starts and 17 appearances, with four of those starts coming at guard.
Depending on what the Cards decide to do at center, Froholdt could be the one tabbed to play the position. If Arizona drafts a viable prospect to anchor the middle of the offensive line, however, look for Froholdt to start at guard.
Overall, the Cardinals had a better haul than many give them credit for. A player like White can step in and start immediately, while Barnes could be a full-time starter, or in a worst-case scenario, morph into a solid rotational piece.
Finally, Froholdt can play anywhere on the interior. And if the Cards get hit with injuries up front, they got a versatile piece to start and fill in.
