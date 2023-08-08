Arizona Cardinals: 3 huge happenings from Monday’s camp session - August 7th
As the Arizona Cardinals take the field for yet another practice session, let’s check out a few major takeaways from Monday, August 7th.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals are just days away from their preseason opener, but some big things happened in yesterday’s practice that warrants some optimistic discussion. Like any year, the Redbirds had a few players who were banged up to begin camp, but that’s now starting to take a back seat.
The depth chart is also starting to take shape, and a couple of new faces are really starting to make their presence known. So did the takeaways from Monday’s practice set the tone for the upcoming game this Friday? Maybe not, but that doesn’t mean it didn’t foreshadow a few good things for Weeks 2 and 3.
3 huge happenings at Arizona Cardinals practice from Monday
1 - Big Debut
BJ Ojulari made his Arizona Cardinals debut yesterday and is undergoing the “acclimation” period, meaning he won’t likely see him playing in Week 1 vs. the Denver Broncos. Ojulari did, however, participate in team drills, indicating that he could be game-ready by Week 2.
Look for Ojulari to work his way up into playing alongside the Second Teamers at some point in camp. A big preseason debut, again most likely next week, will go a long way for the rookie EDGE rusher.
2 - Myjai Sanders Returns
Someone who is slated to make an impact in Year 2 of his NFL career is Myjai Sanders. Sanders, who missed several practices with a hand slash arm injury, could also be ready to roll in Week 2 if he can’t go this week.
In the early going, expect Sanders to join the rotation that includes Dennis Gardeck and Zaven Collins as the top EDGE rushers, with Cameron Thomas working with the twos. If Sanders impresses the way we think he will and Ojulari catches on quickly, the Arizona Cardinals could have quite an interesting rotation. Jesse Luketa could also be on the outside looking in, so he’s another one to watch.
3 - Marlon Mack Rising
As it stands, Keaontay Ingram is the RB2 with Corey Clement clocking in as the RB3. A well-known special-teamer, Clement is likely moving back on the depth chart and Mack will eventually make his way up.
Per Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports, Mack saw action with the Second Teamers on Monday, rotating in and out with Ingram. This is a clear sign that he will see work with the twos when the Cardinals play in their first preseason game this Friday.
Source: New era notes: BJ Ojulari begins acclimation process fresh off PUP list by Tyler Drake, Arizona Sports