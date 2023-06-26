Arizona Cardinals hoping the Wilson duo comes through in a big way
By Jim Koch
Marco and Michael Wilson are being counted on to step up at a pair of crucial positions for the Arizona Cardinals.
The current roster for the Arizona Cardinals is made up of a fascinating blend of veterans and youngsters. Both 30-somethings and 20-somethings alike will be asked to play key roles for a group that could struggle to win games. In fact, anyone who takes the field for the Cards this coming season will have to take their game to another level just to keep the team competitive.
With that thought in mind, two particular players who would stand on the youthful side of the dividing line will be asked to step up in a big way for Arizona. Coincidentally, both of these individuals share the same surname. Will Marco and Michael Wilson manage to come through for a Cardinals organization that desperately needs the pair to perform at an elite level this coming fall?
Let's start with Marco Wilson, the third-year cornerback out of the University of Florida. Back in March, the 24-year-old suddenly became the Redbirds' number-one cover guy when Byron Murphy Jr. inked a free-agent deal with the Minnesota Vikings. Wilson has shown flashes of brilliance during his first two NFL campaigns, but there's a real concern about whether the former Gator can handle such a lofty promotion.
As a rookie back in 2021, Wilson was credited with 48 tackles, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles. While those numbers are nothing special, the 5 foot 11,187 pounder did perform a whole lot better last season. In his 14 appearances (13 starts), Wilson racked up 58 tackles, three interceptions (one pick-six), and an impressive 10 pass breakups during the 2022 campaign.
Michael Wilson will help the Arizona Cardinals passing attack deal with the departure of DeAndre Hopkins
Michael Wilson, the second member of the Cards duo, will be asked to make significant contributions on the offensive side of the ball. Back in April, general manager Monti Ossenfort used a third-round draft pick on the highly-touted wide receiver. Arizona needed to add some size at wideout, and the 6 foot 2, 209 pound Wilson can certainly provide that.
The pressure on Wilson to make an impact during his first year in the league was ramped up in late May. DeAndre Hopkins, a five-time Pro Bowler, was granted his outright release after three seasons with the Cardinals. Veteran pass-catchers such as Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, and Greg Dortch are still around, but Wilson will still be counted on to be a vital part of the scoring attack.
"Wilson" is a common last name in America, so it's not surprising that Marco and Michael aren't related. When it comes to the production that the Cards hope to squeeze out of the two, however, the players couldn't be any more similar. Things will go much smoother for an undermanned Arizona squad if both Wilson and Wilson can meet the lofty expectations that are being placed upon them in 2023.
