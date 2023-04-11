Are the Arizona Cardinals really interested in Quentin Johnston?
With DeAndre Hopkins still on the roster, you might think it makes little sense for the Arizona Cardinals to bring in Quentin Johnston for a visit.
Why would the Arizona Cardinals bring in former TCU standout Quentin Johnston for a top-30 visit, which, in a way, wastes a meeting? I mean, these teams are only allowed to bring in 30 prospects, and receiver isn’t exactly a position of need.
Even without Hopkins, Arizona still has the likes of Rondale Moore, Trey McBride (TE), Zach Ertz, Greg Dortch, and Marquise Brown. Not a bad group, and minus Ertz, a young one laden with potential.
So why bring in Johnston? This is what you call looking at the big picture.
The Cards, though somewhat counterintuitive here, are being smart about considering all their options. And Johnston is a huge target who can become an instant playmaker if Hopkins departs via trade.
Arizona Cardinals should have legitimate interest in Quentin Johnston
Johnston put up pedestrian numbers during his first two seasons in college, playing in just 16 games and logging 55 receptions. However, he did snag eight touchdown passes, and he also established himself as a deep threat.
It set the stage for a huge 2022 campaign, and Johnston went off, recording 60 receptions, 1,069 yards, and six touchdowns, for 17.8 yards per reception. Overall, being a big target at receiver is one thing, but solidifying your reputation as a large receiver who can gain huge chunks of yards is something extraordinary.
So are the Redbirds really interested in Johnston? I would say absolutely. Who wouldn’t be interested in such a huge target who is a threat to make a big play every time he steps onto the field?
If the Cards traded down and took him, I wouldn’t be upset. Sure, you still need pass rushers, another corner, and a center. But taking Johnston in the draft means a couple of things: a) Arizona is confident in the players they got on defense, and b) they are looking to surround quarterback Kyler Murray with some elite talent this season. I like the idea.
Source: Report: Cardinals bringing in TCU WR Quentin Johnston for top-30 visit by Tyler Drake, ArizonaSports.com
(Statistics provided by Sports-Reference)