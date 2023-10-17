Arizona Cardinals are no longer watchable with Kyler Murray out of the lineup
The Arizona Cardinals need to announce that the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback will be back on the playing field this coming weekend.
By Jim Koch
If you're a loyal follower of the Arizona Cardinals, you've more than likely had enough. At times this season, the Redbirds offense has operated quite effectively with Josh Dobbs under center. We're now learning, however, that the journeyman quarterback is what he is, and there's a reason that Dobbs has compiled an ugly 1-7 record as an NFL starter.
The time has come for Kyler Murray to return to his post as the starting signal-caller of the Cardinals. It's a disservice to us diehards to have to sit through another week with Dobbs running the scoring attack. Whoever is responsible for keeping Murray draped in bubblewrap has to show the fans some mercy, and remove that plastic packing material from the passer immediately.
Ten months have now passed since Murray ripped up his knee during a matchup with the New England Patriots. That sounds like enough time to recover from that type of setback. So what's the holdup with Murray?
There are rumors that the Arizona Cardinals may want to move on from Kyler Murray
Many observers are convinced that the Cards new regime wants nothing to do with Murray. Some even believe that there's a plan already in place to trade the 5 foot 10, 207 pounder, and that the Arizona hierarchy doesn't want him to play at all in 2023. Murray's trade value could suffer irreparable damage if he was to get injured again before the 2024 offseason arrives.
There's even a contingent of people who think that the Cardinals are tanking, with the hopes of drafting USC quarterback Caleb Williams next April. If that's true, general manager Monti Ossenfort and company may want to rethink that strategy. Williams was absolutely terrible (three interceptions) during the Trojans' crushing 48-20 loss to the Notre Dame this past Saturday night.
The experiment with Dobbs that was actually quite exciting at times needs to come to an end for the Cards. The current campaign is quickly slipping away, and the franchise could undoubtedly use a jolt of excitement. Murray taking the field against the Seattle Seahawks this coming Sunday would certainly do the trick.