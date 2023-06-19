Arizona Cardinals: Michael Wilson will supplant Moore, Dortch on the depth chart
By Sion Fawkes
As a rookie, Arizona Cardinals receiver Michael Wilson needs to show he’s capable of being an NFL starter in training camp and in the preseason.
The Arizona Cardinals will have by far the smallest group of starting receivers in the NFL if they roll with Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, and Greg Dortch as their top three wideouts. Luckily for the Cards, general manager Monti Ossenfort drafted the now-departed DeAndre Hopkins’ replacement two months ago in Michael Wilson, who brought immediate size to the unit.
Thanks to his size and of how quickly he’s caught on in offseason workouts, look for Wilson to keep turning heads when the pads come on late next month. Allowing Wilson to line up opposite of Brown would give the Redbirds two players who contrast in size and skill sets, allowing whoever lines up at quarterback the ability to heave up some contested battles his way.
Wilson should supplant Moore, Dortch, on Arizona Cardinals depth chart
So where does that leave Moore and Dortch? Ideally, Moore becomes insurance for Brown, while Zach Pascal backs up Wilson. Currently, Ourlads.com has Wilson taking a back seat to Brown while Pascal slots in behind Dortch, and the oft-forgotten Andre Bacellia is lining up behind Moore.
Once Wilson takes over the starting spot and we see Pascal (or a similarly sized pass catcher) pegged in behind him, Baccellia should move over to the slot and back up Dortch. This still gives the Cardinals one of the NFL’s smaller receiving units, but the contrast in size with the rookie or Pascal seeing sufficient playing time can play to the Cardinals advantage.
And finally, Wilson is just too talented to pass up. He’s been arguably the most impressive rookie in offseason workouts, and if he stays healthy, that trend will continue into and throughout training camp. Expect him to line up as the WR2 come Week 1 when the Arizona Cardinals face the Washington Commanders.
Source: 2 Cardinals veterans whose roles will be pushed by rookies by Dan Fappiano, ClutchPoints.com