Arizona Cardinals Mock Draft 7.0: Ossenfort solidifies team identity in Round 1
The Arizona Cardinals dropped to the fourth pick following a strong Week 17, but there are still elite options in this high-octane draft class.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals running game is good, that much we know. With James Conner proving he can stay healthy since his return from a knee injury in Week 10, he probably has one more good year left in him after all to lead a committee that will include Michael Carter and Emari Demercado, and perhaps one more running back.
But general manager Monti Ossenfort won’t take that running back in the first round, even if he solidifies the team identity anyway. Nope, look for Ossenfort to snag a pair of players who will help bring full stability and depth to a position unit of need, and that will help set the stage for a more exciting 2024 season that will benefit the running game and then some.
Arizona Cardinals improve offense and defense in Mock Draft 7.0
1 - Chicago Bears: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR/Ohio State
Given Justin Fields’ play lately, the Chicago Bears have a chance to surround him with top-tier talent. With receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. as arguably the top player in the draft, he’s joining a brewing passing attack in Chicago.
2 - Washington Commanders: Caleb Williams, QB/USC
The Washington Commanders will undergo a coaching change this offseason, but a quarterback change is also needed. They will likely roll with the quarterback with the most upside in the draft, and that’s Caleb Williams.
3 - New England Patriots: Jayden Daniels, QB/LSU
This one came down to Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye, but ultimately, Daniels wins out given his overall playmaking ability. Daniels put together a stellar season, and his dual-threat mentality brings a dimension the New England Patriots haven’t had in a while.
4 - Arizona Cardinals: Olu Fashanu, OT/Penn State
With the Arizona Cardinals running the football so well, they logistically just need to solidify that identity. The best offensive lineman in the 2024 NFL Draft will help them in that endeavor, so in yet another mock, they roll with Olu Fashanu.