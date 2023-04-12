Positive change has come to the Arizona Cardinals as offseason program begins
Since March 2022, if not earlier, the Arizona Cardinals have become the league’s punching bag once again. But positive change has arrived.
While things look bleak for Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill, head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort are busy implementing positive change within the organization. And it showed as the team’s offseason program began.
For one, we saw quarterback Kyler Murray join the party, a small but strong indication the polarizing quarterback is maturing. Secondly, tight end Zach Ertz had kind words for his team regarding improvements made to the training facility. And in case you missed it, here is a snippet of what the 32-year-old had to say:
""Everyone wants to make a big deal of the facilities and the (NFLPA) report card, but I can see first-hand there have been improvements already. This place screams of so much potential, and it's up to everyone in the building to maximize that." "- Zach Ertz, via AZCardinals.com
Arizona also expanded its strength and conditioning staff, which now includes a director of pro performance, a new head strength and conditioning coach, and an expanded roster of assistants. This will allow more access to the staff than what we’d seen in years’ past, and it could result in an improved, and healthier, product on the field.
Arizona Cardinals are making improvements amidst controversy
Chances are, the controversy surrounding Michael Bidwill isn’t going away any time soon, and yes, it could result in a potential sale down the road. While Bidwill will involve himself in what’s going to make several headlines, we are nonetheless seeing some much-needed improvement regarding the Cardinals, which is at least a small step in the right direction.
The on-field product will be the ultimate improvement, and with several role players coming to the desert, Murray appearing to be ahead of schedule, and a solid handful of draft picks, the arrow is only starting to trend north. Gannon and Ossenfort are bringing about and will continue to bring a much-needed culture change, and hopefully, it translates to a better result on the field.
Time will ultimately be the deciding factor here. But as it stands, Arizona is at least keeping pace with the curve.
Source: Players Return To Tempe As Jonathan Gannon Sets Culture by Darren Urban, AZCardinals.com