Arizona Cardinals: 5 players who could be gone after 2023 season
By Sion Fawkes
5 - Kyler Murray, Quarterback
Many fans won’t want to admit it, but the overrated Kyler Murray is likely on his final chance with the franchise, regardless of how much it would cost the Arizona Cardinals to move him. The first overall pick from 2019 may have a few career accolades and a tremendous skill-set, but he’s done little in the way of winning games.
Work ethic concerns, an aloof personality, and questionable on-field actions have marred Murray’s career in the desert. I’ve personally likened him to Jeff George-another former first overall pick with all the talent you could ask for, but a questionable personality to put it generously.
As it stands, Kyler has two options when he returns from injury: Either buckle down and become a leader on this franchise or go elsewhere. Hopefully, with the money he’s making, Kyler does enough to prove he can be the guy in the desert. But the clock is ticking on the underachieving first overall pick.