Turn it around or get out of town: 3 Arizona Cardinals players already on the hot seat
Is it time to give up on these three young players?
2 - Rondale Moore
The hope for Rondale Moore has always been that he would be able to evolve his route tree and utilize his athleticism in open space. He has had flashes but through the first two weeks of 2023 he has not shown enough progression to warrant confidence that he can be more than a gadget player. There are interesting pieces on the Cardinals who would be more intriguing in a larger role than Rondale Moore at this point such as Greg Dortch, Michael Wilson, or even Zach Pascal to add size and run blocking to an undersized unit.
Moore’s PFF grade is a pedestrian 56.2 in 2023, which is the lowest of all the Cardinals wide receivers to record a snap this season. The truth is, despite his 2nd round status, he is a replaceable player. An often-injured player who does not jump off the screen when available is not someone who is a long-term solution. When considering the injection of talent expected to be added in the 2024 draft, I expect Rondale Moore to be in a new city in 2024.
Verdict: Get out of town