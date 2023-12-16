3 Arizona Cardinals players who can peak at the right time in the last four weeks of 2023
The Arizona Cardinals have some tough games coming up, and three veteran players can take advantage of them in the final month of the season.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Jonathan Ledbetter, DL
Dante Stills has rightfully stolen the show for the Arizona Cardinals as far as players on the defensive line go, but Jonathan Ledbetter has shown us why he was worth keeping around. The formerly undrafted free agent of the Miami Dolphins has posted solid numbers in 10 games, but 41 combined tackles with just 1.5 sacks, four quarterback hits, and a tackle behind the line isn’t overly impressive.
But the 26-year-old Ledbetter has shown enough of a motor when healthy to where he’s just on the cusp of perhaps churning out some monster performances. Ledbetter mostly showed his in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders when he logged six tackles, a sack, and a quarterback hit, and a few more performances like that toward the end of the year could set the stage for a guaranteed starting spot in 2024.
Overall, Ledbetter is one of those players you want to see take the next step, as he’s still young enough to be part of the Cardinals young core. He’s played well enough to where we can honestly say he can peak, along with perhaps the likes of Stills and fellow defensive lineman Roy Lopez.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)