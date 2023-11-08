3 Arizona Cardinals players who must step up in Week 10 vs. Atlanta
With quarterback Kyler Murray returning this week, there are a few Arizona Cardinals players who must step up their games.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Keaontay Ingram, RB
For weeks, I have given Keaontay Ingram the benefit of the doubt, stressing that his PFF Grade indicated he was better than his statistics. And when you watched Ingram play this season, the line has rarely given him much help, including last week.
But, while running back James Conner is practicing again and while we could see Emari Demercado take the field this week after missing last Sunday’s loss against Cleveland, Ingram could once again be the RB1, barring injury. And it’s long-past high time for him to start producing, even behind a suspect line.
Conner has fared well behind that line as has Demercado, so regardless, Ingram has no excuses. With Kyler Murray back in the lineup, he needs to average better than the 2.2 yards per carry he’s given us so far - well into Trent Richardson numbers, if you want a comparison.
This isn’t to say he needs to roll with 4.0 yards per all afternoon, especially behind such a bad line. But if he can even give us 3.4 yards per, it will be a massive help for Murray and the offense.
(Statistics and grades provided by PFF [subscription])