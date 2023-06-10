Arizona Cardinals playing musical chairs with linebackers during offseason practices
By Jim Koch
Zaven Collins and Kyzir White could be assuming new roles at the linebacker position when the Arizona Cardinals take the field this coming season.
One segment of the Arizona Cardinals that could look a whole lot different this coming season is the team's defensive unit. Vance Joseph, a 50-year-old veteran, is no longer the group's coordinator. That job now belongs to Nick Rallis, a 29-year-old who has already begun to put his imprint on a new-look Cards defense.
Back in March, Arizona general manager Monti Ossenfort signed a free agent that both Rallis and head coach Jonathan Gannon are familiar with. Kyzir White, a 6 foot 2, 230 pounder, is fresh off of an outstanding campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cardinals front office was by no means a major player in free agency, but the 27-year-old White was obviously highly-coveted by the club's new coaching staff.
As Philly's weakside linebacker last fall, White racked up 110 tackles, seven passes defensed and 1.5 sacks in 17 appearances (eight starts) for the Eagles. Those numbers are even more impressive when you consider the fact that the Pennsylvania native got the starting nod in less than half of the squad's matchups. Based on that success, would it be fair to assume that White will continue as the "WILL" linebacker for Rallis' defensive unit in the desert?
Actually, Rallis may have a different role in mind for White when the Cards kick off the regular-season come September. The former Los Angeles Chargers draft choice has been lining up in the middle of the "Big Red" linebacking corps during OTAs. Recent history would suggest that the "MIKE" position may actually be the ideal spot for the versatile White.
Arizona Cardinals linebackers gearing up for a different assignment in 2023
Back in 2021, White was credited with an eye-popping 144 tackles while serving as the middle linebacker for the Chargers. The former fourth-round draft selection also contributed two interceptions, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles as well. Whether on the inside or the outside, White seems to have what it takes to be productive at either post.
Heading into the current offseason, many observers believed that third-year linebacker Zaven Collins would man the middle of the Redbirds defense. Last season, the 6 foot 4, 260 pounder totaled 100 tackles, six passes defensed, two sacks and a pick-six playing primarily on the inside in Joseph's 3-4 scheme. It's starting to appear, however, that Rallis may be envisioning an edge-rushing role for the 24-year-old Collins going forward.
Whether that's a good plan for Collins remains to be seen. The pair of sacks that the former first-round selection recorded last year are the only two of his young NFL career. During his three campaigns at the University of Tulsa, Collins registered just 7.5 sacks in 32 collegiate contests for the Golden Hurricane.
At the moment, Cardinals defenders are being moved around like chess pieces. Rallis' objective should be to find the best possible role for every member of the undermanned contingent. If that is indeed the goal, what's happening right now with Collins and White may be only the beginning.
(Statistics provided by Pro Football Reference)