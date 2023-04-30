Arizona Cardinals: How much playing time will each rookie get in 2023?
The Arizona Cardinals selected nine talented players in the 2023 NFL Draft. How much of the field will each rookie see this season?
The Arizona Cardinals got younger, and thanks to the fact their roster is significantly weaker than it was just two short seasons ago, you will see younger players see more playing time than you may otherwise be used to. Thankfully, this team strung together a good draft, and you may see quite a few rookies earn extended playing time in 2023.
Of course, those picked toward the beginning of the draft could become immediate contributors. Though there were a few who heard their names called late that could also see the field this season. Let’s go through each draft pick and predict how often they will see the field in 2023.
How much playing time will each Arizona Cardinals rookie get?
Paris Johnson Jr. OT
Look for Paris Johnson Jr. to play inside at guard in 2023, where, if he stays healthy, the former Ohio State Buckeye will play in all 17 games. Johnson shouldn’t be handed the starting spot, but once he earns it in training camp, he’s not handing it back over.
B.J. Ojulari, OLB
B.J. Ojulari should immediately find a spot at edge, where he will see playing time alongside second year pass rushers Cam Thomas and Myjai Sanders. The latter two made enough strides as rookies that they should be the starters while Ojulari, at least in the short run, will work in as a rotational piece before his role expands.
Garrett Williams, CB
Garrett Williams has the potential to end the season as the Arizona Cardinals top cover man. However, thanks to his ACL injury, expect the Redbirds to ease him into action when he’s ready. He won’t see the field much early on, but his playing time will gradually increase.