Arizona Cardinals: What Quentin Johnston’s visit means for DeAndre Hopkins
The Arizona Cardinals hosting Quentin Johnston further indicates how numbered DeAndre Hopkins days are in the desert. Or does it?
We know the Arizona Cardinals met with former TCU star receiver, Quentin Johnston, and this could further mean DeAndre Hopkins is finished in the desert. An aging receiver, it’s clear the Cardinals would like to move on, as they’ve even given the soon-to-be 11-year veteran permission to find his own way out of town.
But what if there are no takers for Hopkins? Then what? Do you, if you’re that interested in Johnston, trade into the middle of the first round, take the future NFL star anyway, and let him form a triumphant trio with Hopkins and Marquise Brown?
Hey, it’s tempting to think about how dynamic the three players can be. Even with David Blough and/or Colt McCoy under center, if necessary, Arizona would still have a productive offense with the three receivers lining up alongside one another.
Johnston’s visit means one of two things for the Arizona Cardinals wideout
Either a, the Cardinals are preparing to move on from Hopkins, and for their own reasoning, are giving serious consideration to Johnston to be their first round (or second round) pick. This indicates a potential trade with the Tennessee Titans, who I’ve slated Johnston to in multiple mock drafts.
Or b, the Cards are preparing for life with Hopkins still on board, given the price they’ve reportedly wanted for the 30-year-old. Either way you look at it, the Cardinals have a chance to win out if they decide to go offense and snag Johnston.
They will either get a more than viable replacement for Hopkins, or they will add another pass-catcher to their arsenal, assuming Johnston is there when they pick. And as mentioned, there wouldn’t be a quarterback in the league not capable of succeeding with Johnston added into the Redbirds lineup.
Sure, Arizona will ideally look to improve their defense come April 27th. But if they throw us a curveball and roll with Johnston in the middle of the first, it won’t surprise me.