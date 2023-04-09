Mock Draft 7.0: Arizona Cardinals trade with the Colts
The Arizona Cardinals best scenario? Trade down with the Indianapolis Colts and aim for back-to-back picks in the second round.
The Arizona Cardinals could trade the third pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Indianapolis Colts, who are picking fourth. The Colts could give the Cards a ransom here, as Arizona could easily trade the pick to the Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, or Atlanta Falcons, among other teams who may be searching for a quarterback.
The 35th overall pick is one you can expect the Cardinals to receive should such a trade occur, and they will likely also get a first round pick in 2024. But, let’s assume Arizona got back-to-back picks in the second round with such a trade. Who could they take?
Arizona Cardinals Mock Draft: Three picks in the Top 35
1 - Carolina Panthers: C.J. Stroud, QB/Ohio State
The Carolina Panthers need to go with the quarterback they feel is the best fit to roll with for the next decade. Stroud has both ideal size and he’s faced an elite level of competition, checking more boxes than Bryce Young.
2 - Houston Texans: Bryce Young, QB/Alabama
The Houston Texans don’t have a face for fans to attach to the franchise. Bryce Young can be that player.
3 - Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB/Florida
The Indianapolis Colts could go with Will Levis. But with Gardner Minshew in the driver’s seat, they can draft the potential-laden Anthony Richardson and let him sit for a year.
4 - Arizona Cardinals: Will Anderson Jr., DE/Edge/Alabama
The Arizona Cardinals have no game-changer at pass rusher. Will Anderson Jr. changes that.
5 - Seattle Seahawks: Jalen Carter, DT/Georgia
Jalen Carter may freefall on draft day. But if he’s only meeting with specific teams, it indicates someone picking in the top ten is seriously considering him. That team could be the Seattle Seahawks.
6 - Detroit Lions: Tyree Wilson, DE/Texas Tech
Aidan Hutchinson was a hit last season, and Tyree Wilson will spell double trouble. If this happens, then the Detroit Lions are another step closer to perhaps even winning the NFC North. And no, that’s not a typo.
7 - Las Vegas Raiders: Will Levis, QB/Kentucky
Will Levis, like Anthony Richardson, will benefit from sitting behind a seasoned veteran for at least a season. Once he’s ready to start, the Las Vegas Raiders may find stability at quarterback once again.
8 - Atlanta Falcons: Devon Witherspoon, CB/Illinois
Cornerback is one major area the Atlanta Falcons must focus on. Devon Witherspoon could be the best remedy, and he can start the second he signs a contract.
9 - Chicago Bears: Myles Murphy, DE/Clemson
The Chicago Bears upgraded their linebacking unit in free agency, and Myles Murphy adds yet another piece to a brewing defense. They’ll snag him without hesitation at ninth overall.
10 - Philadelphia Eagles, Bijan Robinson, RB/Texas
I’ve pegged Bijan Robinson to the Philadelphia Eagles for a while now. And although featured backs aren’t often on their agenda, Robinson is one talent they don’t want to pass on.