Arizona Cardinals: Top 3 receivers who can win the WR2 job in camp
Marquise Brown is the Arizona Cardinals likely WR1, but the WR2 position remains a mystery. Here are three receivers favored to win the job.
By Sion Fawkes
Despite their overall projection of not having a strong lineup, the Arizona Cardinals have quite a few solid options at wide receiver. And although three of their projected top four wideouts have slight builds, they have each more than shown they can be serviceable players at worst.
One of those three receivers is Marquise Brown, a former first round pick who is the overall favorite to win the WR1 job in camp. But there could be a three-way battle for the number two receiver.
Who is in the running to become the Cardinals WR2 in 2023? Here are three names you need to know before the team heads into camp.
Three Arizona Cardinals who can win the WR2 job in camp
1 - Greg Dortch
Greg Dortch may be number one on this list, but he’s the least likely of the trio to win the job in camp. However, Dortch more than showed potential to become a solid contributor for the Arizona Cardinals in 2022 when he caught 52 passes in just 513 snaps.
Not only is the oft-ignored Dortch’s size holding him back, but the Cardinals are investing significantly less in him than they are in the remaining two names on this list. Therefore, Dortch must make more than a solid impact if he wants to win the job.
2 - Michael Wilson
Michael Wilson is my overall favorite to snag the WR2 gig out of camp thanks to the contrast in sheer size between him and Marquise Brown. The Cardinals have several big bodies at receiver, but having invested a third round pick in Wilson, Arizona will give him every opportunity to snag the job when training camp kicks off in just two weeks.
Health is a major concern involving Wilson, but if he can avoid the trainer’s room, look for the big, skilled route runner to pick up in training camp where he left off during offseason workouts. On paper, Wilson is by far the best option, but he will need to prove he can withstand the physicality.
3 - Rondale Moore
Rondale Moore is another injury-prone candidate to win the WR2 job in 2023, but his overall experience coupled with the fact he can be moderately productive when healthy will help out the former Purdue product.
He has 95 receptions in 22 career games, with 849 yards, and two touchdowns to go along with them. Moore has more than shown he can create separation with his overall productivity and his sure handedness is yet another plus. If he stays healthy and can outplay Wilson, then Moore will be the number two receiver on this team.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)