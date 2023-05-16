Arizona Cardinals: How each rookie factors in as a puzzle piece beyond 2023
By Sion Fawkes
Rounds 4-7: Part I
Jon Gaines II is an interesting piece. Drafted as a guard, he could begin the season as the backup to Hjalte Froholdt, Paris Johnson, and Will Hernandez, and he will see sporadic action if he has a good camp. Gaines could perhaps even wind up as the starting center at some point in the season if Froholdt struggles, or if he outplays the journeyman. At worst, he’s a backup heading into 2024, and at best, he’s the new starting center.
Clayton Tune is the wild card. He could realistically open the season as the Arizona Cardinals starting quarterback, or he could even be on the practice squad. It really depends on how he performs in camp, but since the Cards look to be going younger, he could end up getting the nod. It’s a mystery regarding where Tune will begin, but if Kyler Murray comes back strong, then he’s likely to enter 2024 and beyond as a QB2.
Like Tune, Owen Pappoe is another wild card. If Simmons sees time in the secondary and if Collins plays more edge and even defensive end (depending on the alignment), then Pappoe could see immediate playing time, assuming he has a good camp. From there, he could methodically work his way into seeing more time, and he’s yet another pick who can end 2023 as a starter. And once again, at worst, he’s a key backup.