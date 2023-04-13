Arizona Cardinals seven-round mock draft 1.0 (Cards snag receiver early)
The Arizona Cardinals currently have eight picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. What will they do with them in each round?
The Arizona Cardinals want to revamp their roster, so don’t be surprised when they trade back from the third pick to further pile up a few more selections. The Tennessee Titans have been one of the hottest teams in the rumor mill, so for this exercise, Arizona will trade down with Tennessee and acquire the following along with the 11th pick:
This will give the Cards a total of 10 picks in 2023, and they will also snag an additional two early-round selections next year. So how will this draft play out? Perhaps not the way you think it will. Let’s dive in.
Arizona Cardinals seven-round mock draft 1.0
Just about everyone will have the Arizona Cardinals going defense here. But if you want to load up talent around quarterback Kyler Murray, then Quentin Johnston is your guy.
Calijah Kancey could easily go in the first round, as his stock has risen since the NFL Combine last month. If he falls to the 34th pick, however, Ossenfort shouldn’t think twice and snag the former Pittsburgh Panther.
One reason I’d have no problem with Arizona going offense in the first round stems from how deep the defensive end/edge class is. Honestly, Ossenfort could wait until the third round before snagging a future star, but with Dylan Horton falling to 41, he should look no further.
The Arizona Cardinals need a center, and Ricky Stromberg could be there when they pick at 66th overall. Even if they wait until the third round, a player like Stromberg has potential to immediately win the starting center job in camp.