Arizona Cardinals: Top 5 sleepers on defense in the 2023 NFL Draft
The Arizona Cardinals could wind up with a lot of draft picks if they trade away the third overall selection. Here are five sleepers on defense they must consider.
With so much attention drawn to the third overall pick lately, look for general manager Monti Ossenfort to make a trade for what could be a plethora of draft picks, both in the early and later stages of the 2023 NFL Draft. Once he snags them, then the Arizona Cardinals will have plenty of chances to land some serious sleepers in this class.
Below, you will meet five players who could fulfill the role of sleeper this season. Some could hear their names called on Day 2, while others won’t come off the board until Day 3.
5 sleepers on defense the Arizona Cardinals should consider
1 - Eku Leota, DE/Auburn
Unfortunately for Eku Leota, injuries hampered his college production. But his productivity was high when he played against Big Ten competition early in his tenure, and SEC competition later on.
He was at his healthiest in 2021, and Leota racked up 23 total tackles in 12 games, 10.0 behind the line, 7 sacks, and a forced fumble that year. Leota is the kind of player you take if he falls to the fifth round or later if his injury history scares away potential suitors.
2 - Karl Brooks, DT/Bowling Green
Karl Brooks is one player we at Raising Zona have had our eyes on for a while now. One reason stems from his 49 games of collegiate experience. Another is the fact that Brooks has become a force over the past two seasons.
Last year, he snagged 18.0 tackles behind the line and 10.0 sacks, to go along with 50 total tackles and two forced fumbles. Having gone to a small school, teams can easily overlook him on draft weekend, and the Arizona Cardinals shouldn’t make that mistake. He could be there in the fifth round.