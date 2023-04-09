Arizona Cardinals could have intriguing options to pick from in Round 4
The Arizona Cardinals will have an opportunity to add an impact player with the 105th-overall selection of the NFL Draft.
In less than three weeks, the Arizona Cardinals will take part in one of the most important drafts in franchise history. There are new people in charge in the desert whose aim should be to clean up the mess that the previous regime left behind.
While most of the attention has centered around the Cards' third-overall choice, what the club's decision-makers do after the opening round is also incredibly important. With so many holes to fill, striking gold with each and every pick should be the goal of first-year general manager Monti Ossenfort and his cohorts.
Let's concentrate on Round 4, where Arizona is scheduled to add a prospect at the 105th-overall slot. While acquiring top-notch talent certainly decreases as the draft rolls on, there should still be plenty of intriguing prospects left for Ossenfort to choose from with this mid-round selection.
Arizona Cardinals will be looking to fill one of many roster holes when Round 4 rolls around
Over the past two campaigns, Karl Brooks excelled as a defensive tackle at Bowling Green State University. During that time, the 6 foot 4, 280 pounder racked up 92 tackles (30.5 for a loss) and 17.5 sacks for the Falcons. Brooks could immediately vie for playing time at a position that's currently a major weakness for the Cardinals defense.
Jumping to the opposite side of the ball, Ossenfort could look to add some talent to the Cards offensive line. Nick Saldiveri was a three-year starter at Old Dominion University who also served as a team captain last year. The 6 foot 6, 318 pounder spent his collegiate career at right tackle, but most draftniks see him sliding in to one of the guard spots at the NFL level.
When the Redbirds eventually hit the practice field, new defensive coordinator Nick Rallis will quickly realize that he needs help at cornerback. Mekhi Blackmon, a 6 foot, 170 pounder, absolutely blossomed after transferring from the University of Colorado to USC in 2022. In his 14 games as a senior, Blackmon tallied 66 tackles, three interceptions and a whopping 12 passes defensed for the Trojans.
Starting running back James Conner is a workhorse who tends to get banged-up at times. University of Illinois ball-carrier Chase Brown would be a fantastic change-of-pace option for Arizona. The 5 foot 11, 205 pounder racked up 1,883 yards from scrimmage and 13 total touchdowns for the Illini last fall.
(Statistics provided by College Football Reference)