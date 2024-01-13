The Arizona Cardinals would be smart to strongly consider Rome Odunze
As projected, the Arizona Cardinals will have plenty of talented underclassmen to consider in the 2024 NFL Draft, with Rome Odunze being the latest.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals now know at least one receiver could be there for the taking in the second half of the first round if and when Marvin Harrison isn’t available for their first pick. Rome Odunze is yet another underclassman receiver heading to the 2024 NFL Draft, and he too would potentially step right in as the No. 1 receiver in Glendale.
While Odunze and his Washington Huskies fell short of a National Championship this past Monday, it shouldn’t take away how dynamic the star receiver was all year. Odunze collected a staggering 92 receptions for 1,640 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 17.8 yards per reception in what became one of the University of Washington’s football program’s finest seasons.
Oduzne also has the size general manager Monti Ossenfort should be looking for in a young receiver, at 6’3, 215 lbs. The only real downside with Odunze is that his stock could have risen too far for the Cardinals to have a realistic chance to take him, but it’s still worth considering the possibility.
Rome Odunze would fit well for the Arizona Cardinals if available
Rome Odunze would likely replace Marquise Brown in the lineup should he arrive in the desert and the Cards opt to move on from the underachieving first-round pick. This could put him in a prime position to forge a sound one-two combo with Michael Wilson while the established Trey McBride would continue to draw defenders away from the duo, creating options in the passing attack that weren’t available last year.
If Odunze isn’t there, the Red Sea still shouldn’t see much reason to think Ossenfort won’t find a No. 1 receiver in 2024. Florida State’s Keon Coleman will be there toward the latter half of the first round, as will Brian Thomas Jr., and Xavier Leggette - and all of the aforementioned names still carry both size and productivity to be future No. 1 receivers for quarterback Kyler Murray.
We will see if Odunze’s draft stock remains where it’s at, but if he free falls on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, don’t be surprised if he’s flying out to Glendale that weekend after the Arizona Cardinals selected him with the second pick in the first. And if it’s not him, it could very well be similar talent.
(Statistics and data provided by Tankathon)