Mock Draft 8.0: Arizona Cardinals trade down, roll with receiver
With Quentin Johnston slated to visit the Arizona Cardinals, it makes you wonder whether he’s on their radar more than we thought.
The Arizona Cardinals brought in former Texas Christian Horned Frog Quentin Johnston for a visit. And if the two sides mutually agree to be good fits, perhaps general manager Monti Ossenfort shocks the NFL universe, pulls off a trade, and takes the wideout.
For Ossenfort to seriously consider this, he will be trading down. So in this scenario, let’s assume the Tennessee Titans is who he swaps picks with. Here is how I see the scenario playing out.
Mock Draft 8.0: Arizona Cardinals land Quentin Johnston
1 - Carolina Panthers: C.J. Stroud, QB/Ohio State
Until a consensus of reports indicates otherwise, C.J. Stroud will land with the Carolina Panthers. Over the past few mock drafts, this pick has been unchanged.
2 - Houston Texans: Bryce Young, QB/Alabama
Like the previous pick, Bryce Young has been slated to land in Houston in most mock drafts. He will bring excitement to the starved Texans fanbase.
3 - Tennessee Titans: Anthony Richardson, QB/Florida
Anthony Richardson is as raw as they come. But with Ryan Tannehill slated in as the starter, the Tennessee Titans can let the gifted Anthony Richardson sit for at least a season.
4 - Indianapolis Colts: Will Levis, QB/Kentucky
Four quarterbacks in the first four picks might seem farfetched, but the imposing Will Levis is yet another quarterback candidate who can sit behind a bridge. So if the Indianapolis Colts think he can be their next great quarterback, why not?
5 - Seattle Seahawks: Will Anderson Jr., Edge/Alabama
One downside with the Arizona Cardinals trading down is that they are basically giving the Seattle Seahawks Will Anderson Jr. But as they say, you can’t base your draft around a division rival.