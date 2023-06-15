Arizona Cardinals: Top 5 under the radar re-signings in 2023 offseason
By Sion Fawkes
As a team looking to get younger, the Arizona Cardinals didn’t re-sign many big names. But there were a few valuable players who are returning for 2023.
The Arizona Cardinals will be getting younger in 2023 and perhaps even younger in 2024. But even the youngest teams need valuable leadership, and the Cards got that with a few of the players they re-signed for 2023 during the offseason.
Others performed well enough under the former Steve Keim regime to return for another season or two. And they are also still young enough to remain building blocks for what should be a very, very good Cardinals team a season or so from today. So let’s look at these five under-the-radar signings.
Top 5 players who re-signed with the Arizona Cardinals
1 - Matt Prater, Kicker
When the Arizona Cardinals first signed Matt Prater, I wasn’t impressed, given the down year he had in 2020. However, he bounced back well, and though he’s going to be 39 this season, Prater showed he can be a stopgap until the Cardinals find another reliable kicker.
2 - Will Hernandez, Guard
Will Hernandez played well enough to entice the Cards to bring him back for a pair of seasons. If the 28-year-old enjoys repeat performances, we could see him sign a longer extension to remain in the desert even longer.
3 - Greg Dortch, Wide Receiver
Greg Dortch could have enjoyed a career season in 2022 had former head coach Kliff Kingsbury kept his playing time up even when Rondale Moore returned. Dortch clawed his way back into the lineup toward the end of the year nonetheless, and it earned him another year with Arizona.
4 - Kelvin Beachum, Tackle
At 34, Kelvin Beachum doesn’t fit into the Arizona Cardinals long-term plans. But he’s still a serviceable player in his advanced age and he can be an incredible leader for this young football team. Whether he starts, or if he makes way for younger talent is irrelevant, Beachum’s leadership is a valuable asset.
5 - Zeke Turner, Linebacker
Zeke Turner won’t give you much on the defensive side of the ball, but his niche is in special teams. You won’t notice him on the field often unless he’s making a big tackle in helping the Cardinals take advantage of the field position battle, but that’s what wins games.