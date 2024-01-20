All 4 Arizona Cardinals wins were of the highest quality in 2023
The Arizona Cardinals resembled a team that could hang with the big boys during all 4 of their impressive triumphs this past season.
By Jim Koch
Week 10 - Arizona Cardinals 25, Atlanta Falcons 23
With Murray out of the lineup, the Cardinals had stumbled to an ugly 1-8 record. There was some talk that the franchise could keep the two-time Pro Bowler in bubble wrap for the entire season, and unload the passer in the offseason. Obviously, that was never the plan, and most members of the "Birdgang" were thrilled to see Murray make his return in Week 10.
The opponent for that contest was the Atlanta Falcons, a group that was flocking to State Farm Stadium with a 4-6 record. What stood out most during the clash was how efficient Murray could be in the brand-new offense. The 26-year-old threw for 249 yards in his season-debut, adding another 33 yards and a score on the ground.
Following some heroics by Murray late in the clash, the Cards eked out a 25-23 decision over the Falcons. A 23-yard field goal by placekicker Matt Prater provided the game-winning points. Arizona had secured their second victory of '23, and many fans were optimistic that Murray's presence would lead to even more victories down the road.