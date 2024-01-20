All 4 Arizona Cardinals wins were of the highest quality in 2023
The Arizona Cardinals resembled a team that could hang with the big boys during all 4 of their impressive triumphs this past season.
By Jim Koch
Week 17 - Arizona Cardinals 35, Philadelphia Eagles 31
If the Cardinals' triumph over Pittsburgh was for Conner, the team's motivated effort four weeks later versus the Philadelphia Eagles was undoubtedly for Gannon. We all know how the Redbirds' head man was villainized by the Philly faithful over the past year, and how a victory over the coach's former employer would qualify as poetic justice. Gannon will probably never admit it, but coming out of the "City of Brotherly Love" with that 35-31 win over the Eagles was without a doubt a highpoint.
With the exception of a potentially disastrous pick-six in the second quarter, Murray's outing against Philadelphia was flat-out sensational. The Texas native was credited with three scoring tosses, and led a Cards scoring attack that never punted. Conner totaled 128 yards rushing and two touchdowns, one of which was a phenomenal one-handed catch that tied the game late in the third quarter.
When all was said and done, Arizona had defeated three playoff teams (Cowboys, Steelers, Eagles), and another (Falcons) that wasn't eliminated until the final weekend. Not bad for a crew that many experts believed could struggle to notch a single victory. There weren't many of them, but the wins that the Cardinals did record this past season could be a sign of good things to come.
