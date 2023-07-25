3 burning questions for the Arizona Cardinals defensive backs in 2023
The Arizona Cardinals defensive backs appear to be volatile given the Budda Baker situation over the summer, but that could be resolving itself.
By Sion Fawkes
Budda Baker’s contract situation was the biggest question for the Arizona Cardinals during the 2023 offseason, but he will be in camp this week, so that’s a positive sign. So let’s answer the Baker question right now: Expect him to get his pay raise and a potential contract extension at some point.
But the Budda Baker situation isn’t the only one to pay attention to if you’re following the Cardinals this year. There is still plenty of mystery surrounding this group.
Burning questions for the Arizona Cardinals defensive backs
1 - Where will Isaiah Simmons ultimately play in 2023?
Isaiah Simmons could play anything from nickel corner to safety, to even a hybrid role. Or, he could even be that piece moving around the defense to counteract an opponent’s game plan, which could create an advantage for the Cardinals.
Although he is strictly a defensive back for the time being, the jury is still out as to whether he would play just one position in the unit. Throughout training camp and the preseason, we should gain more insight over what Simmons’ primary role will look like.
2 - Who will be the Arizona Cardinals CB2?
Look for Antonio Hamilton to grasp the position early, but the 30-year-old is a journeyman who isn’t getting any younger. This makes Hamilton a rather fringe starter who could easily lose his job to some of the younger talents like Garrett Williams in time.
It will depend as to when Williams will be cleared to see extended playing time, and when he can fully adjust to the NFL game. If this happens sooner than later, then you can expect him to take over as the CB2 at some point. But for now, look for Hamilton to hold down the position until Williams or someone else wrestles it from him.
3 - Can Marco Wilson solidify himself as the CB1?
Marco Wilson established himself as a legitimate NFL starter and potential number one corner following Byron Murphy Jr.’s injury last year. Now, it’s time for the third year cornerback to prove he can be the top cover man on this young Arizona Cardinals defense.
If Wilson continues his ascent, he will, at the absolute least, factor in as a mid-tier CB1 compared to the rest of the league. And if he can, then Wilson, and not Williams, could be the Redbirds long-term answer as the position group’s top man while the latter factors in as the CB2.