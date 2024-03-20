Cardinals 2024 NFL Draft "What If" Series: Arizona continues growth for future
With two first-round picks, could the Cardinals repeat history and gain future draft capital?
By Brandon Ray
In next month's NFL draft, the Arizona Cardinals are officially the most important team to watch in the top five. With the Chicago Bears trading away Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers, it is more than likely that USC quarterback Caleb Williams is heading to the Bears with the first overall pick. Three picks after the Bears, the Cardinals will be set to draft at #4 overall.
There are rumors going around that there might be a possibility of Arizona trading out of their first, first-round pick. While this would be a big risk with the high possibility of them being able to acquire a wide receiver like Marvin Harrison Jr. or Malik Nabers, Monti Ossenfort has shown up to this point that building through the draft is a priority for him.
The Cardinals have 11 draft picks to utilize in this draft and with what they have been doing in free agency, it would not be a bad idea to utilize all 11 picks. However, there is a great chance that they add to that list and into next year. If a team like the Minnesota Vikings or New York Giants call the Cardinals and offer a deal that they cannot pass up on, don't be surprised if the first trade of the NFL draft comes from Arizona. In addition, if the Cardinals can even pick up additional picks in this draft and next year from the #27 overall pick, that would be more likely than at #4.
Should the Cardinals continue to gain assets or build up the roster in this draft?
No matter which way you look at it, Ossenfort is going to make a decision that will upset some Cardinals fans. Whether you believe that Arizona should trade out of #4 or select one of top receivers, it is up to Ossenfort at the end of the day.
It is hard to imagine that Ossenfort would make a draft trade before next month, but if he gets a call and it is too much to pass up on it, he would make the future of the Cardinals clear of what he plans on doing with the franchise.
While no one knows what the future holds for this upcoming draft class or in the next couple of years, we atleast know what kind of talent will be available next month. Ossenfort doesn't have much time to think about this decision so if he is looking to gain extra draft capital, he may even want to make some phone calls.